English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Man United 1

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0

Man City 5, Watford 1

Norwich 0, Newcastle 3

Brentford 0, Tottenham 0

Sunday's Matches

Brighton 2, Southampton 2

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea 1, West Ham 0

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0

Thursday's Match

Man United 1, Chelsea 1

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1

Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1

West Brom 0, Coventry 0

Stoke 1, QPR 0

Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Hull 3, Reading 0

Derby 1, Bristol City 3

Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 2, Millwall 2

Monday's Match

Preston 1, Blackburn 4

Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2

Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3

Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Wednesday's Match

Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0

Friday's Match

QPR 1, Sheffield United 3

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Preston 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.

Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wigan 1, Plymouth 1

Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1

Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Tuesday's Matches

Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Saturday's Matches

Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1

Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1

Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1

Lincoln 2, Crewe 1

Ipswich 4, Charlton 0

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2

Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2

Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2

Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4

England League Two

Friday's Match

Newport County 1, Colchester 2

Saturday's Matches

Barrow 1, Sutton United 0

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0

Exeter 2, Rochdale 0

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4

Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0

Oldham 1, Salford 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0

Walsall 2, Port Vale 0

Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3

Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 2, Forest Green 1

Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0

Exeter 2, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2

Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0

Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1

Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3

Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1

Notts County 3, Weymouth 1

Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1

Southend 1, Halifax Town 0

Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1

Woking 2, Wrexham 1

Tuesday's Matches

Southend 1, Boreham Wood 0

Dover Athletic 0, Notts County 3

Weymouth 1, Wrexham 6

Bromley 1, Aldershot 1

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Torquay United vs. Chesterfield, 6:30 a.m.

Bromley vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.