English Standings
Recommended Video:
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
___
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Man United, 1500 GMT ppd
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 1500 GMT ppd
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 1630 GMT
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 1900 GMT
West Brom vs. Leicester, 1300 GMT
Tottenham vs. Everton, 1530 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton, 1700 GMT
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 1915 GMT
Everton vs. West Brom, 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 1630 GMT
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 1900 GMT
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 1100 GMT
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 1300 GMT
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 1530 GMT
Leicester vs. Burnley, 1800 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 1700 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 1915 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Birmingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Rotherham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wycombe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
___
Watford 1, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 1, Brentford 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 1
Barnsley vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Reading, 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Swansea, 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. QPR, 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff, 1130 GMT
Blackburn vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Huddersfield, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Derby, 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Preston, 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Watford, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 1100 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Colchester, 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle, 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town, 1400 GMT
Salford vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Harrogate Town, 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Southend, 1200 GMT
Colchester vs. Bolton, 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Scunthorpe, 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 1400 GMT
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 1400 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Cheltenham, 1400 GMT