Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tottenham 12 7 4 1 24 10 25
Liverpool 12 7 4 1 27 18 25
Leicester 12 8 0 4 24 15 24
Southampton 12 7 2 3 24 17 23
Chelsea 12 6 4 2 25 12 22
West Ham 12 6 2 4 20 15 20
Everton 12 6 2 4 21 18 20
Man United 11 6 2 3 19 17 20
Man City 11 5 4 2 17 11 19
Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 18
Crystal Palace 12 5 2 5 18 17 17
Newcastle 11 5 2 4 14 16 17
Wolverhampton 12 5 2 5 11 16 17
Leeds 12 4 2 6 17 22 14
Arsenal 12 4 1 7 10 15 13
Brighton 12 2 4 6 15 21 10
Burnley 11 2 3 6 6 18 9
Fulham 12 2 2 8 12 22 8
West Brom 12 1 3 8 9 25 6
Sheffield United 12 0 1 11 5 21 1

___

Monday, Dec. 7

Brighton 1, Southampton 2

Friday, Dec. 11

Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Wolverhampton 0, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 2, West Brom 1

Man United 0, Man City 0

Everton 1, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Dec. 13

Southampton 3, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham 1

Fulham 1, Liverpool 1

Arsenal 0, Burnley 1

Leicester 3, Brighton 0

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 1800 GMT

Man City vs. West Brom, 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 1800 GMT

Leicester vs. Everton, 1800 GMT

Fulham vs. Brighton, 2000 GMT

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2000 GMT

Thursday, Dec. 17

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 1800 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Man United, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 1230 GMT

Southampton vs. Man City, 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Arsenal, 1730 GMT

Newcastle vs. Fulham, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 20

Brighton vs. Sheffield United, 1200 GMT

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 1415 GMT

Man United vs. Leeds, 1630 GMT

West Brom vs. Aston Villa, 1915 GMT

Monday, Dec. 21

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 1730 GMT

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Leicester vs. Man United, 1230 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Southampton, 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 1730 GMT

Man City vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Everton, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 18 11 4 3 25 17 37
Bournemouth 18 9 7 2 34 16 34
Swansea 18 9 6 3 21 10 33
Watford 18 9 6 3 22 12 33
Reading 18 10 3 5 28 21 33
Brentford 18 8 7 3 27 16 31
Bristol City 18 9 3 6 20 18 30
Stoke 18 8 5 5 24 20 29
Middlesbrough 18 7 6 5 19 14 27
Cardiff 18 7 5 6 23 16 26
Luton Town 18 7 5 6 17 20 26
Blackburn 18 7 4 7 32 22 25
Barnsley 18 7 4 7 21 23 25
Huddersfield 18 7 3 8 22 27 24
Preston 18 7 2 9 25 28 23
Birmingham 18 5 7 6 14 16 22
Millwall 18 4 9 5 14 17 21
Coventry 18 5 6 7 20 27 21
QPR 18 4 6 8 18 26 18
Rotherham 18 4 4 10 17 25 16
Nottingham Forest 18 3 4 11 11 24 13
Derby 18 2 7 9 8 22 13
Wycombe 18 2 5 11 11 27 11
Sheffield Wednesday 18 3 6 9 10 19 9

___

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Coventry 0, Luton Town 0

Huddersfield 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Millwall 1, QPR 1

Swansea 0, Bournemouth 0

Watford 2, Rotherham 0

Stoke 1, Cardiff 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Preston 3, Middlesbrough 0

Barnsley 2, Wycombe 1

Brentford 0, Derby 0

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 0

Norwich 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Reading 1, Birmingham 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cardiff 0, Swansea 2

Birmingham 0, Watford 1

Blackburn 1, Norwich 2

Bournemouth 5, Huddersfield 0

Derby 0, Stoke 0

Luton Town 3, Preston 0

Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 3

QPR 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Barnsley 2

Wycombe 1, Coventry 2

Tuesday, Dec. 15

QPR vs. Stoke, 1730 GMT

Barnsley vs. Preston, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Wycombe, 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT

Watford vs. Brentford, 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Derby vs. Swansea, 1730 GMT

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 1900 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2000 GMT

Reading vs. Norwich, 2000 GMT

Friday, Dec. 18

Preston vs. Bristol City, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Norwich vs. Cardiff, 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 16 11 1 4 27 13 34
Lincoln 16 10 2 4 20 14 32
Portsmouth 17 9 4 4 30 15 31
Peterborough 17 10 1 6 28 18 31
Charlton 16 9 3 4 25 16 30
Ipswich 17 9 2 6 21 18 29
Doncaster 15 8 3 4 27 17 27
Sunderland 16 7 6 3 22 13 27
Fleetwood Town 17 8 2 7 26 16 26
Accrington Stanley 14 8 2 4 21 17 26
Crewe 17 7 2 8 20 18 23
Gillingham 16 7 2 7 18 19 23
Blackpool 16 7 2 7 16 18 23
AFC Wimbledon 16 5 5 6 22 26 20
Bristol Rovers 16 5 4 7 18 24 19
Plymouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Milton Keynes Dons 17 4 6 7 19 22 18
Northampton 17 5 3 9 16 27 18
Oxford United 16 4 4 8 16 24 16
Rochdale 16 4 4 8 17 26 16
Swindon 17 5 1 11 21 33 16
Shrewsbury 16 2 8 6 17 24 14
Wigan 16 4 2 10 15 25 14
Burton Albion 17 2 7 8 21 31 13

___

Saturday, Dec. 12

Blackpool 0, Oxford United 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Plymouth 0

Charlton 5, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crewe 2, Northampton 1

Doncaster 2, Gillingham 1

Hull 0, Shrewsbury 1

Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 2

Lincoln 0, Sunderland 4

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 1

Peterborough 4, Rochdale 1

Swindon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Wigan 4, Accrington Stanley 3

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 1730 GMT

Blackpool vs. Hull, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT

Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1900 GMT

Wigan vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 1945 GMT ppd

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough, 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Northampton, 1945 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT

Friday, Dec. 18

Hull vs. Portsmouth, 1730 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 1300 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Blackpool vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newport County 17 11 3 3 27 15 36
Cheltenham 17 10 3 4 29 16 33
Carlisle 17 10 2 5 26 16 32
Forest Green 17 9 5 3 23 14 32
Exeter 17 8 6 3 38 23 30
Colchester 17 7 7 3 25 23 28
Leyton Orient 17 8 3 6 26 20 27
Salford 16 7 5 4 23 13 26
Cambridge United 16 7 4 5 27 15 25
Morecambe 17 7 4 6 20 27 25
Walsall 17 5 9 3 19 19 24
Tranmere 17 7 3 7 19 23 24
Crawley Town 17 6 5 6 27 24 23
Port Vale 17 7 2 8 25 22 23
Oldham 17 7 2 8 26 30 23
Bolton 17 6 4 7 21 26 22
Harrogate Town 17 5 4 8 17 21 19
Scunthorpe 16 5 2 9 15 23 17
Mansfield Town 17 2 10 5 18 23 16
Grimsby Town 16 4 4 8 14 27 16
Barrow 17 2 7 8 22 28 13
Bradford 16 3 4 9 15 23 13
Stevenage 17 2 7 8 11 20 13
Southend 16 2 3 11 7 29 9

___

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 2

Scunthorpe 0, Colchester 1

Saturday, Dec. 12

Carlisle 4, Stevenage 0

Crawley Town 4, Barrow 2

Exeter 5, Tranmere 0

Forest Green 2, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1

Morecambe 1, Harrogate Town 0

Oldham 3, Bradford 1

Port Vale 1, Colchester 1

Salford 0, Cheltenham 0

Southend 1, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 2, Bolton 1

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Morecambe vs. Leyton Orient, 1830 GMT

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 1900 GMT

Oldham vs. Walsall, 1900 GMT

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Newport County, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 1900 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Colchester, 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 1945 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 1945 GMT

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 1945 GMT

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 1945 GMT ppd

Saturday, Dec. 19

Barrow vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT ppd

Walsall vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Cambridge United vs. Leyton Orient, 1300 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 1300 GMT

Salford vs. Walsall, 1300 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 1300 GMT

Southend vs. Colchester, 1300 GMT

Carlisle vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT