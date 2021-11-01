Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 25
Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 22
Man City 10 6 2 2 20 6 20
West Ham 10 6 2 2 20 11 20
Man United 10 5 2 3 19 15 17
Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 17
Brighton 10 4 4 2 11 11 16
Tottenham 10 5 0 5 9 16 15
Everton 9 4 2 3 15 14 14
Leicester 10 4 2 4 15 17 14
Wolverhampton 9 4 1 4 9 9 13
Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 12
Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 12
Southampton 10 2 5 3 9 12 11
Aston Villa 10 3 1 6 14 19 10
Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 10
Leeds 10 2 4 4 10 17 10
Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 7
Newcastle 10 0 4 6 11 23 4
Norwich 10 0 2 8 3 25 2

___

Sunday, Oct. 24

Brentford 1, Leicester 2

West Ham 1, Tottenham 0

Man United 0, Liverpool 5

Saturday, Oct. 30

Leicester 0, Arsenal 2

Burnley 3, Brentford 1

Liverpool 2, Brighton 2

Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3

Watford 0, Southampton 1

Tottenham 0, Man United 3

Sunday, Oct. 31

Norwich 1, Leeds 2

Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4

Monday, Nov. 1

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 15 11 4 0 26 8 37
Fulham 15 10 2 3 36 14 32
West Brom 15 8 4 3 25 14 28
Coventry 15 8 3 4 21 17 27
Huddersfield 15 7 3 5 19 17 24
Blackpool 15 7 3 5 18 18 24
Blackburn 15 6 5 4 25 18 23
QPR 15 6 4 5 26 23 22
Stoke 15 6 4 5 20 19 22
Luton Town 15 5 6 4 23 20 21
Middlesbrough 15 6 3 6 17 15 21
Millwall 15 5 6 4 15 16 21
Swansea 15 5 5 5 18 17 20
Birmingham 15 5 4 6 14 17 19
Bristol City 15 5 4 6 17 21 19
Reading 15 6 1 8 20 26 19
Sheffield United 15 5 3 7 20 22 18
Nottingham Forest 15 5 3 7 19 21 18
Preston 15 4 6 5 16 18 18
Peterborough 15 4 2 9 16 30 14
Cardiff 15 3 3 9 15 29 12
Hull 15 2 3 10 9 21 9
Barnsley 15 1 5 9 10 22 8
Derby 15 3 8 4 11 13 5

___

Sunday, Oct. 24

Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3

Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4

Friday, Oct. 29

QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Saturday, Oct. 30

Fulham 3, West Brom 0

Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1

Derby 1, Blackburn 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2

Preston 2, Luton Town 0

Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1

Stoke 3, Cardiff 3

Swansea 3, Peterborough 0

Reading 0, Bournemouth 2

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.

Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 16 9 6 1 28 14 33
Wigan 15 10 1 4 27 11 31
Wycombe 15 9 4 2 25 16 31
Rotherham 15 9 3 3 28 11 30
Sunderland 14 9 1 4 25 18 28
Oxford United 15 8 3 4 26 17 27
Milton Keynes Dons 15 7 4 4 27 21 25
Sheffield Wednesday 15 5 7 3 17 15 22
Burton Albion 16 6 4 6 16 21 22
Accrington Stanley 15 6 3 6 19 25 21
Ipswich 15 5 5 5 30 24 20
Lincoln 16 5 5 6 20 20 20
Portsmouth 15 5 4 6 18 20 19
Bolton 16 5 4 7 22 26 19
Cambridge United 15 4 7 4 20 24 19
Cheltenham 15 5 4 6 19 26 19
AFC Wimbledon 15 4 5 6 20 24 17
Gillingham 16 3 7 6 15 21 16
Morecambe 15 4 3 8 25 28 15
Charlton 15 4 3 8 20 23 15
Shrewsbury 16 4 3 9 15 22 15
Fleetwood Town 14 3 5 6 24 24 14
Doncaster 15 3 2 10 10 28 11
Crewe 15 1 5 9 11 28 8

___

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1

Wigan 1, Lincoln 2

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 4, Doncaster 0

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1

Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0

Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1

Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 15 9 4 2 27 13 31
Port Vale 15 8 4 3 27 15 28
Northampton 15 8 3 4 20 11 27
Exeter 15 6 8 1 25 15 26
Swindon 15 7 5 3 22 15 26
Leyton Orient 15 5 8 2 25 12 23
Harrogate Town 15 6 5 4 27 20 23
Newport County 15 6 5 4 25 18 23
Sutton United 15 7 2 6 23 18 23
Hartlepool 15 7 2 6 17 20 23
Tranmere 15 6 4 5 11 10 22
Bradford 15 5 6 4 21 18 21
Rochdale 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
Walsall 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
Barrow 15 4 6 5 20 20 18
Bristol Rovers 15 5 3 7 17 23 18
Colchester 15 4 5 6 12 19 17
Crawley Town 15 5 2 8 17 25 17
Salford 15 4 4 7 16 17 16
Mansfield Town 15 3 5 7 14 20 14
Stevenage 15 3 5 7 11 26 14
Oldham 15 3 3 9 11 22 12
Carlisle 15 2 6 7 11 24 12
Scunthorpe 15 2 5 8 11 29 11

___

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Colchester 1, Sutton United 3

Saturday, Oct. 30

Northampton 3, Carlisle 0

Bradford 1, Forest Green 1

Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1

Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4

Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0

Newport County 5, Stevenage 0

Oldham 1, Swindon 3

Salford 1, Exeter 2

Sutton United 0, Walsall 1

Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0

Barrow 1, Rochdale 2

Friday, Nov. 12

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.