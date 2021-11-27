Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 12 9 2 1 30 4 29
Man City 12 8 2 2 25 6 26
Liverpool 12 7 4 1 35 11 25
West Ham 12 7 2 3 23 14 23
Arsenal 13 7 2 4 15 17 23
Wolverhampton 12 6 1 5 12 12 19
Tottenham 12 6 1 5 11 17 19
Man United 12 5 2 5 20 21 17
Brighton 12 4 5 3 12 14 17
Crystal Palace 12 3 7 2 18 17 16
Everton 12 4 3 5 16 19 15
Leicester 12 4 3 5 16 21 15
Southampton 12 3 5 4 11 14 14
Brentford 12 3 4 5 16 17 13
Aston Villa 12 4 1 7 16 20 13
Watford 12 4 1 7 16 20 13
Leeds 12 2 5 5 12 20 11
Burnley 12 1 6 5 14 20 9
Norwich 12 2 2 8 7 27 8
Newcastle 13 0 6 7 15 29 6

___

Saturday, Nov. 20

Leicester 0, Chelsea 3

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 0

Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3

Newcastle 3, Brentford 3

Norwich 2, Southampton 1

Watford 4, Man United 1

Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0

Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Nov. 21

Man City 3, Everton 0

Tottenham 2, Leeds 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Brentford vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Newcastle vs. Norwich, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Everton vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Tottenham vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 20 13 4 3 49 16 43
Bournemouth 19 12 5 2 34 14 41
West Brom 20 9 7 4 27 16 34
QPR 19 9 5 5 31 24 32
Coventry 19 9 5 5 25 21 32
Stoke 19 9 4 6 24 20 31
Blackburn 19 8 6 5 33 27 30
Huddersfield 19 8 4 7 22 21 28
Swansea 19 7 6 6 23 23 27
Millwall 19 6 9 4 19 19 27
Blackpool 19 7 6 6 20 21 27
Luton Town 19 6 7 6 26 24 25
Nottingham Forest 20 6 7 7 24 23 25
Preston 20 6 7 7 22 26 25
Middlesbrough 19 6 5 8 21 22 23
Sheffield United 19 6 5 8 23 26 23
Birmingham 19 6 5 8 18 21 23
Bristol City 19 6 5 8 21 28 23
Hull 19 5 3 11 14 22 18
Cardiff 19 5 3 11 19 33 18
Reading 19 7 2 10 23 30 17
Peterborough 19 4 3 12 17 38 15
Barnsley 19 2 5 12 13 31 11
Derby 19 4 10 5 16 18 1

___

Friday, Nov. 19

QPR 2, Luton Town 0

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sheffield United 0, Coventry 0

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1

Fulham 4, Barnsley 1

Huddersfield 1, West Brom 0

Hull 2, Birmingham 0

Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1

Preston 1, Cardiff 2

Reading 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Stoke 2, Peterborough 0

Swansea 1, Blackpool 1

Sunday, Nov. 21

Derby 3, Bournemouth 2

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Blackpool 0, West Brom 0

Coventry 0, Birmingham 0

Middlesbrough 1, Preston 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 0

Reading 0, Sheffield United 1

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Fulham 0, Derby 0

Barnsley 0, Swansea 2

Blackburn 4, Peterborough 0

Bristol City 1, Stoke 0

Cardiff 0, Hull 1

Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1

QPR 1, Huddersfield 0

Friday, Nov. 26

West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday, Nov. 27

Preston 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Derby vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 18 11 4 3 34 13 37
Wycombe 19 11 4 4 30 21 37
Plymouth 19 10 6 3 32 20 36
Wigan 17 11 2 4 32 15 35
Sheffield Wednesday 19 8 8 3 26 19 32
Sunderland 17 10 2 5 28 22 32
Oxford United 17 9 4 4 29 18 31
Milton Keynes Dons 18 9 4 5 33 24 31
Portsmouth 19 8 5 6 25 22 29
Cheltenham 18 7 5 6 24 28 26
Bolton 19 7 4 8 27 27 25
Burton Albion 19 7 4 8 20 23 25
Ipswich 19 6 6 7 34 29 24
Charlton 19 6 5 8 26 26 23
Cambridge United 19 5 8 6 26 33 23
Lincoln 18 5 6 7 20 23 21
Accrington Stanley 18 6 3 9 22 36 21
AFC Wimbledon 17 5 5 7 24 28 20
Morecambe 18 5 4 9 29 33 19
Gillingham 19 3 8 8 16 26 17
Shrewsbury 18 4 4 10 17 25 16
Fleetwood Town 17 3 5 9 28 32 14
Doncaster 18 3 4 11 11 32 13
Crewe 19 2 6 11 16 34 12

___

Saturday, Nov. 20

Accrington Stanley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Charlton 2, Plymouth 0

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 1

Crewe 2, Gillingham 0

Doncaster 0, Lincoln 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 0

Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Rotherham 3, Cambridge United 1

Sunderland 2, Ipswich 0

Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe 1, Bolton 0

Tuesday, Nov. 23

AFC Wimbledon 3, Crewe 2

Burton Albion 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Cambridge United 2, Wigan 2

Gillingham 0, Cheltenham 2

Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2

Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 3

Morecambe 2, Charlton 2

Oxford United 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Plymouth 0, Wycombe 3

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 1

Bolton 3, Doncaster 0

Saturday, Nov. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 17 11 4 2 32 14 37
Exeter 18 8 8 2 30 20 32
Swindon 17 9 5 3 27 17 32
Northampton 18 9 4 5 24 15 31
Port Vale 18 8 5 5 30 20 29
Harrogate Town 18 8 5 5 32 23 29
Sutton United 18 9 2 7 27 22 29
Leyton Orient 18 6 10 2 32 16 28
Newport County 19 7 7 5 30 23 28
Tranmere 18 7 5 6 15 14 26
Walsall 18 6 6 6 21 22 24
Bradford 18 5 8 5 24 22 23
Rochdale 18 5 8 5 23 23 23
Bristol Rovers 18 6 5 7 22 27 23
Hartlepool 18 7 2 9 20 28 23
Salford 18 5 6 7 20 19 21
Colchester 18 5 6 7 16 22 21
Crawley Town 17 6 3 8 19 26 21
Mansfield Town 18 5 5 8 19 24 20
Barrow 18 4 7 7 20 23 19
Stevenage 18 4 6 8 15 30 18
Oldham 18 4 3 11 16 28 15
Carlisle 18 2 7 9 12 28 13
Scunthorpe 18 2 7 9 14 34 13

___

Saturday, Nov. 20

Barrow 0, Crawley Town 1

Bradford 1, Northampton 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Tranmere 2

Exeter 2, Carlisle 1

Harrogate Town 0, Salford 2

Leyton Orient 4, Sutton United 1

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 1

Newport County 1, Swindon 2

Oldham 3, Port Vale 2

Stevenage 1, Colchester 0

Walsall 0, Rochdale 0

Hartlepool 1, Forest Green 3

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 2

Colchester 3, Exeter 1

Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1

Forest Green 2, Barrow 0

Northampton 2, Oldham 1

Port Vale 0, Walsall 1

Rochdale 2, Stevenage 2

Salford 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Leyton Orient 1

Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 0

Tranmere 2, Bradford 1

Swindon 3, Hartlepool 1

Friday, Nov. 26

Colchester 1, Newport County 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.