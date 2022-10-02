Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20 8 21
Man City 7 5 2 0 23 6 17
Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 10 17
Brighton 7 4 2 1 14 8 14
Chelsea 7 4 1 2 10 10 13
Man United 6 4 0 2 8 8 12
Newcastle 8 2 5 1 12 8 11
Fulham 8 3 2 3 13 15 11
Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18 9 10
Brentford 8 2 4 2 15 12 10
Everton 8 2 4 2 7 7 10
Bournemouth 8 2 3 3 6 19 9
Leeds 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
Southampton 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8 11 6
Wolverhampton 8 1 3 4 3 9 6
Nottingham Forest 7 1 1 5 6 17 4
Leicester 7 0 1 6 10 22 1

___

Saturday, Oct. 1

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 1, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3

Southampton 1, Everton 2

West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday, Oct. 2

Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 11 7 3 1 20 6 24
Norwich 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
Reading 11 7 0 4 13 15 21
Burnley 11 4 6 1 18 11 18
QPR 11 5 3 3 16 12 18
Blackburn 11 6 0 5 13 14 18
Watford 11 4 5 2 15 11 17
Sunderland 11 4 4 3 16 11 16
Luton Town 11 4 4 3 13 10 16
Wigan 10 4 4 2 11 11 16
Swansea 11 4 3 4 13 14 15
Rotherham 10 3 5 2 12 8 14
Bristol City 11 4 2 5 20 18 14
Preston 11 2 7 2 3 4 13
Birmingham 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
Millwall 11 4 1 6 12 16 13
Stoke 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
Cardiff 11 3 3 5 8 12 12
Blackpool 11 3 2 6 10 16 11
Hull 11 3 2 6 11 23 11
West Brom 11 1 7 3 17 17 10
Middlesbrough 11 2 4 5 13 16 10
Huddersfield 10 2 1 7 10 16 7
Coventry 8 1 3 4 8 13 6

___

Friday, Sept. 30

Hull 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Oct. 1

Blackburn 2, Millwall 1

Blackpool 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Cardiff 1, Burnley 1

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham 0, Wigan 2

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunderland 0, Preston 0

West Brom 2, Swansea 3

Sunday, Oct. 2

Stoke 0, Watford 4

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 11 8 1 2 19 12 25
Ipswich 11 7 3 1 22 10 24
Sheffield Wednesday 11 7 2 2 21 10 23
Portsmouth 10 6 3 1 21 11 21
Barnsley 11 6 2 3 17 10 20
Bolton 10 6 2 2 13 6 20
Peterborough 11 6 0 5 20 12 18
Derby 10 5 2 3 11 9 17
Accrington Stanley 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
Cambridge United 11 5 1 5 14 18 16
Exeter 11 4 3 4 18 12 15
Shrewsbury 11 4 3 4 11 13 15
Lincoln 10 3 4 3 14 16 13
Charlton 11 2 6 3 15 15 12
Fleetwood Town 10 2 6 2 9 9 12
Port Vale 11 3 3 5 10 16 12
Cheltenham 10 3 2 5 10 12 11
Oxford United 10 3 2 5 9 11 11
Wycombe 11 3 2 6 13 16 11
Milton Keynes Dons 10 3 1 6 11 14 10
Bristol Rovers 11 2 3 6 15 22 9
Forest Green 11 2 2 7 10 25 8
Burton Albion 11 2 1 8 14 26 7
Morecambe 11 1 4 6 8 21 7

___

Saturday, Sept. 24

Forest Green 0, Exeter 4

Barnsley 3, Charlton 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1

Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1

Sunday, Sept. 25

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1

Bolton 2, Lincoln 0

Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 0, Derby 2

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3

Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 11 9 1 1 19 6 28
Northampton 11 8 2 1 23 12 26
Stevenage 11 8 1 2 14 10 25
Bradford 11 6 3 2 18 10 21
Salford 11 6 3 2 16 9 21
Barrow 11 7 0 4 15 12 21
Mansfield Town 11 6 2 3 18 12 20
Doncaster 11 6 2 3 16 13 20
Carlisle 11 4 6 1 13 10 18
Swindon 11 4 5 2 13 11 17
Tranmere 11 5 1 5 11 9 16
Crewe 11 4 4 3 12 11 16
Grimsby Town 11 4 4 3 11 10 16
Sutton United 11 4 2 5 12 12 14
AFC Wimbledon 11 3 3 5 13 16 12
Newport County 11 3 2 6 12 15 11
Walsall 11 2 4 5 11 11 10
Gillingham 11 2 4 5 3 11 10
Stockport County 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
Harrogate Town 11 2 2 7 7 14 8
Colchester 11 1 3 7 8 16 6
Crawley Town 11 1 3 7 10 19 6
Hartlepool 11 0 6 5 8 19 6
Rochdale 11 1 2 8 7 18 5

___

Saturday, Sept. 24

Northampton 2, Stockport County 1

Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2

Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Colchester 0, Rochdale 1

Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2

Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1

Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2

Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0

Newport County 1, Carlisle 1

Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0

Sutton United 1, Salford 2

Walsall 0, Tranmere 1

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 2

Friday, Sept. 30

Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2

Saturday, Oct. 1

Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1

Carlisle 0, Crewe 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2

Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0

Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2

Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2

Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

