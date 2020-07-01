Recommended Video:

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 4

Bournemouth: Dan Gosling (90).

Newcastle: Dwight Gayle (5), Sean Longstaff (30), Miguel Almiron (57), Valentino Lazaro (77).

Halftime: 0-2.

Arsenal 4, Norwich 0

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33, 67), Granit Xhaka (37), Cedric Soares (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

Everton 2, Leicester 1

Everton: Richarlison (10), Gylfi Sigurdsson (16).

Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (51).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship Preston 0, Derby 1

Derby: Wayne Rooney (18).

Halftime: 0-1.

Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 3

Huddersfield: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (10), Fraizer Campbell (51), Elias Kachunga (71).

Halftime: 0-1.

Nottingham Forest 1, Bristol City 0

Nottingham Forest: Tiago Silva (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One England League Two England National League