English Summaries

Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Crystal Palace 1, Leicester 1 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (58). Leicester: Harvey Barnes (83). Halftime: 0-0. England Championship England League One England League Two England National League Woking 0, Eastleigh 0 Halftime: 0-0. Halifax Town 3, Altrincham 2 Halifax Town: No Name (19, 33, 46). Altrincham: No Name (33, 71). Halftime: 2-1. Notts County 0, Hartlepool 1 Hartlepool: No Name (19). Halftime: 0-1. Stockport County 2, Wrexham 0 Stockport County: No Name (13, 15). Halftime: 2-0. Weymouth 3, Torquay United 4 Weymouth: No Name (31, 49, 62). Torquay United: No Name (15, 24, 46, 87). Halftime: 1-2. Yeovil 3, Aldershot 0 Yeovil: No Name (16, 78, 88). Halftime: 1-0.