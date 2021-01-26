Skip to main content
English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Newcastle 1, Leeds 2

Newcastle: Miguel Almiron (57).

Leeds: Raphinha (17), Jack Harrison (61).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (3), Michy Batshuayi (90).

West Ham: Tomas Soucek (9, 25), Craig Dawson (65).

Halftime: 1-2.

England Championship England League One Accrington Stanley 2, Hull 0

Accrington Stanley: Dion Charles (50), Matt Butcher (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 4, Crewe 1

Gillingham: Jordan Graham (11), Olly Lee (38, 62), Kyle Dempsey (45).

Crewe: Chris Porter (80).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League Two Exeter 0, Morecambe 2

Morecambe: Adam Phillips (9), Cole Stockton (66).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League