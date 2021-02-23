Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Leeds 3, Southampton 0

Leeds: Patrick Bamford (47), Stuart Dallas (78), Raphinha (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship England League One AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 0

AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two Morecambe 2, Salford 1

Morecambe: Carlos Mendes Gomes (90), Aaron Wildig (90).

Salford: Brandon Thomas-Asante (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League
More for you