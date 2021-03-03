English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Burnley 1, Leicester 1 Burnley: Matej Vydra (4). Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (34). Halftime: 1-1. Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United: David McGoldrick (30). Halftime: 1-0. England Championship Norwich 1, Brentford 0 Norwich: Emiliano Buendia (26). Halftime: 1-0. England League One England League Two England National League More for youSportsUConn at Seton Hall: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David BorgesSportsConnecticut's top girls basketball performances for Week...By Scott Ericson