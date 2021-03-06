Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Burnley 1, Arsenal 1

Burnley: Chris Wood (39).

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Watford: Adam Masina (17).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1

Gillingham: Jack Tucker (7), Vadaine Oliver (74, 80).

Ipswich: Luke Chambers (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Exeter 4, Leyton Orient 0

Exeter: Joel Randall (11), Matt Jay (13, 42, 50).

Halftime: 3-0.

England National League
