Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Southampton 1, Brighton 2

Southampton: Che Adams (27).

Brighton: Lewis Dunk (16), Leandro Trossard (56).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes (7).

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (61), Todd Cantwell (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

