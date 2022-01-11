Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Southampton 4, Brentford 1

Southampton: Jan Bednarek (5), Alvaro Fernandez (37), Armando Broja (49), Che Adams (70).

Brentford: Vitaly Janelt (23).

Halftime: 2-1.

England Championship Reading 0, Fulham 7

Fulham: Harry Wilson (13, 60), Aleksandar Mitrovic (45, 89), Kenny Tete (68), Neeskens Kebano (70), Tosin Adarabioyo (75).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Matt O'Riley (29).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3

Sunderland: Ross Stewart (68).

Lincoln: Chris Maguire (31, 57, 75).

Halftime: 0-1.

More for you
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2

Wycombe: Brandon Hanlan (35), Jack Grimmer (52).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2

Mansfield Town: George Maris (4), Stephen McLaughlin (31), Jordan Bowery (43).

Swindon: Harry McKirdy (28), Ellis Iandolo (89).

Halftime: 3-1.

Forest Green 2, Colchester 0

Forest Green: Jamille Matt (15), Josh March (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Salford 1, Tranmere 1

Salford: Aramide Oteh (29).

Tranmere: Paul Glatzel (70).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League Southend 2, Yeovil 1

Southend: No Name (29, 60).

Yeovil: No Name (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0

Halifax Town: No Name (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0

Boreham Wood: No Name (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4

Altrincham: No Name (90).

Stockport County: No Name (6, 44, 50, 67).

Halftime: 0-2.

Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4

Kings Lynn: No Name (9, 82).

Notts County: No Name (52, 57, 67, 78).

Halftime: 1-0.