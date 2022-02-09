English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueNorwich 1, Crystal Palace 1 Norwich: Teemu Pukki (1). Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (60). Halftime: 1-0. Tottenham 2, Southampton 3 Tottenham: Jan Bednarek (18), Heung Min Son (70). Southampton: Armando Broja (23), Mohamed Elyounoussi (79), Che Adams (82). Halftime: 1-1. Man City 2, Brentford 0 Man City: Riyad Mahrez (40), Kevin De Bruyne (69). Halftime: 1-0. Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3 Aston Villa: Philippe Coutinho (30), Jacob Ramsey (38, 43). Leeds: Daniel James (9, 45), Diego Llorente (63). Halftime: 3-2. England ChampionshipCardiff 4, Peterborough 0 Cardiff: Joe Ralls (5), Aden Flint (39), Jordan Hugill (58), Uche Ikpeazu (85). Halftime: 2-0. Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2 Nottingham Forest: James Garner (22), Brennan Johnson (90). Halftime: 0-1. Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1 Bournemouth: Ryan Christie (17), Dominic Solanke (30), Jaidon Anthony (76). Birmingham: Onel Hernandez (69). Halftime: 2-0. Bristol City 2, Reading 1 Bristol City: Antoine Semenyo (44), Michael Morrison (47). Reading: John Swift (74). Halftime: 1-0. Preston 0, Huddersfield 0 Halftime: 0-0. QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2 QPR: Ilias Chair (29), Chris Willock (46). Middlesbrough: Dael Fry (45), Albert Adomah (60). Halftime: 1-1. Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (22, 80). Halftime: 1-0. England League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League