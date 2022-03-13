English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueChelsea 1, Newcastle 0 Chelsea: Kai Havertz (89). Halftime: 0-0. Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1 Wolverhampton: Conor Coady (49). Halftime: 0-0. Leeds 2, Norwich 1 Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (14), Joe Gelhardt (90). Norwich: Kenny McLean (90). Halftime: 1-0. Southampton 1, Watford 2 Southampton: Mohamed Elyounoussi (45). Watford: Cucho Hernandez (14, 34). Halftime: 1-2. West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1 West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko (70), Pablo Fornals (82). Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (90). Halftime: 0-0. England ChampionshipLuton Town 1, QPR 2 Luton Town: Cameron Jerome (37). QPR: Andre Gray (55), Rob Dickie (83). Halftime: 1-0. England League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League