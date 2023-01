MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — A soccer team in England's eighth tier has granted its main striker a period of leave so he can appear on the new series of reality TV show Love Island.

Macclesfield, a club which leads the Northern Premier League West Division by eight points, said Thursday it was disappointed to lose Tom Clare at a key stage of the season but recognized “the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.”