Engstler helps No. 10 Louisville women rout No. 12 Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and No. 10 Louisville used a 25-2 run over the first and second quarters to run past No. 12 Michigan 70-48 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Cardinals (6-1) initially struggled to find their footing with three traveling calls in the early minutes and were a step behind the Wolverines defensively in trailing 7-2. They took off from there with 13 unanswered points, including consecutive 3s by Smith, for a 15-9 lead entering the second quarter before pulling away to their sixth consecutive victory.