Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon.

Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to take the women’s race.

Teshager, who turns 20 on Monday, pulled away from John Langat of Kenya as they got to Ocean Avenue. Teshager’s time was 2 hours, 8 minutes, 25 seconds.

Lani Rutto of Kenya established the pace for the first 20 miles before falling back and placing fifth. Langat had the lead until Teshager made his move down the stretch to win by 40 seconds. Defending champion Elisha Barno was ninth.

Muriuki, 33, won with a personal best time of 2:29:57. It is her second marathon victory in three months after she won at Honolulu in December.

Muriuki was in control of the women’s race throughout and kept a strong pace. She eventually pulled away from Almaz Negede of Ethiopia with seven miles remaining to win by 3:01.