Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer Aug. 3, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Juventus forward Angel Di Maria, center, dribbles between Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, left, and midfielder Toni Kroos during the first half of a club friendly soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center where soccer World Cup draw will be held, in Doha, Qatar, on March 31, 2022. The final draw will be held on April 1. This season will be unique in the 135-year history of domestic leagues in Europe. They will stop for a month or more while players leave for Qatar and the first World Cup ever in the European winter. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts after Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores his side's opening goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Leila Coker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks before the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on April 1, 2022. This season will be unique in the 135-year history of domestic leagues in Europe. They will stop for a month or more while players leave for Qatar and the first World Cup ever in the European winter. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season.
FIFA's decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.