Evan Azary to play soccer at King's College

Evan Azary is committed to becoming the best lacrosse player he can become, and the Shelton High senior will continue that pursuit playing for the King’s College Monarchs in the Division III Middle Atlantic Freedom Conference.

Azary, a midfielder, was recruited by other schools with King’s College being the most persistent. Head coach Andy Orlowski has led King’s College to the MAC Freedom Tournament five times during his tenure, including five times since 2012. He tops the list of why Azary has chosen to travel to Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) to compete collegiately.

“I realized how genuine Coach Orlowski was being, how honest he was,” Azary said. “We began researching more and the school was a perfect fit. I will be a two-way middle. I love my position because I get to play both offense and defense. My speed has gotten better, and I love to be a workhorse. The physical aspect of the game is a plus for me.”

Azary committed Oct. 7.

“I’m going to get a 5-year Master’s in athletic training combined with a bachelors,” he said. “I would like to be a chiropractor. My grandfather has had a history of a bad back and that got my attention. My anatomy class at Shelton helped me understand the body more.”

Shelton head coach Matt Read believes Azary has found the right spot to continue his quest.

“Evan works extremely hard to improve his skills and take his game to the next level,” Read said. “He has size, speed, and strength that can’t be taught. Evan is very passionate and works very hard to make himself and his team better. Going to King's College will allow him to compete right away. Evan lost out on a year of varsity experience due to COVID-19 but played on club teams and numerous clinics to hone his skills, throughout the summer and fall.”

The sting of losing his junior season hasn’t lessened for Azary.

“We have weights in my basement and last year’s captain Joe Agreda and I would work out 7 days a week,” Azary said. “We would run 2 miles and we also made sure we were eating healthy every day during quarantine so we would be ready if there was a season.”

While Agreda is now playing club lacrosse at the University of Connecticut, Azary wants to make the most of his senior season.

“We lost a bunch of good players, but we still have a great team connection,” said Azary, who has gone from a 6-0, 160-pound sophomore to a ready-to-play 6-1, 180-pounder. “We are gritty; we have to be. We are not like a Fairfield Prep where you can get the best of the best. We all have to be hustlers and play the game smart.”

Read has confidence that Azary is up to the task.

“Evan will also be an intregral player for us this year,” Read said. “He is a horse with speed, endurance and is strong as an ox. I expect he will be in optimal shape to give it his all this upcoming season. We will need his leadership, energy, and enthusiasm.”

