Evan Azary to play soccer at King's College

Evan Azary is committed to becoming the best lacrosse player he can become, and the Shelton High senior will continue that pursuit playing for the King’s College Monarchs in the Division III Middle Atlantic Freedom Conference.
Azary, a midfielder, was recruited by other schools with King’s College being the most persistent. Head coach Andy Orlowski has led King’s College to the MAC Freedom Tournament five times during his tenure, including five times since 2012. He tops the list of why Azary has chosen to travel to Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) to compete collegiately.