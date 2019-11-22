Evans scores 18 as No. 9 Louisville throttles Chattanooga

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to an 86-37 victory over Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Despite posting a season high in points, the Cardinals (4-0) were more impressive on defense. They held the Mocs to just 24.6% shooting, while forcing 18 turnovers and outrebounding their guests 59-28.

That defensive effort allowed Louisville, which shot just 34.9% in the first half, to go on a 15-2 run over a 6-minute stretch in the second quarter and hold a 35-11 lead in the final minute of the first half.

Louisville warmed up from the field after halftime, shooting 58.8%.

Evans, a junior guard, made 8 of 12 shots. Kylee Shook posted her third consecutive double-double, going for 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Norika Konno added a career-high 11 points. Elizabeth Balogun added 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Eboni Williams paced Chattanooga (1-6) with a season-high 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Chattanooga: The Mocs entered Thursday averaging just 52.3 points per game, which ranked 323rd in Division I, and faced a squad that had allowed opponents to shoot just 31.3%. The Cardinals’ quickness and pressure defense caused three scoring droughts of 3:51 or longer in the first half, which allowed Louisville to overcome its own offensive difficulties and still put the game away before halftime.

Louisville: Shooting woes continued for the Cardinals early on even though they faced a team that was allowing opponents to shoot 46%. Louisville shot 29.2% in the first quarter, thanks mainly to the Cardinals missing their first eight shots. Six of those came on layups or putbacks.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga hosts Austin Peay on Sunday

Louisville hosts Boise State on Sunday. It will be the last home game for the Cardinals until Dec. 29, when they open ACC play against Syracuse.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25