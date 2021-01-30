Evans scores 29 as Vanderbilt beats S. Carolina, snaps skid Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 11:02 p.m.
1 of9 South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) drives against Vanderbilt's Akeem Odusipe (34) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Vanderbilt forward Akeem Odusipe (34) grabs a rebound in front of South Carolina guard T.J. Moss (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Vanderbilt players celebrate after defeating South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 South Carolina's AJ Lawson (00) and Vanderbilt's Trey Thomas, right, leave the court after South Carolina lost to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 South Carolina head coach Frank Martin questions a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 South Carolina guard T.J. Moss (1) and Vanderbilt forward Akeem Odusipe (34) battle for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) reaches for a rebound grabbed by Vanderbilt guard Maxwell Evans (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 South Carolina's Wildens Leveque (15) defends as Vanderbilt's Ejike Obinna (50) attempts to shoot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 South Carolina guard T.J. Moss (1) defends against Vanderbilt's Maxwell Evans (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maxwell Evans hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points — both season highs — and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points and seven assists to help Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 93-81 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.
Evans went into the game having scored 52 points this season.