Eye on education, Alan Page puts treasured art up for sale DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 7:57 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Page was married in 1973, midway through a Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings, and he and his wife soon went to work on covering the bare walls in the new home they had built.
The remedy was art, and their collection flourished.