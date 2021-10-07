F1 rivals Hamilton, Verstappen staying calm amid title race JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer Oct. 7, 2021
1 of9 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks to journalists ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain walks at the paddock ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain listens to a question during a press conference ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP) Sedat Suna/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to journalists ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks to journalists ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain listens to a question during a press conference ahead of Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP) Sedat Suna/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are both exuding an air of calm relaxation despite being at the center of one of the most intense Formula One title battles for many years.
That tranquility hasn't exactly been on display on the track lately, with the two drivers crashing into each other in two high-profile incidents. Hamilton knocked Verstappen out of the race at the British GP before the pair took each other out at the Italian GP.