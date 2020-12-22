FIFA files criminal complaint against Blatter over museum GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 5:24 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its loss-making soccer museum in Zurich.
FIFA said on Tuesday it suspected “criminal mismanagement by FIFA’s former management and companies appointed by them” to work on the museum -- long seen as a pet project of Blatter’s -- in a renovated and rented city center building.