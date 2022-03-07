FIFA set to let foreign players leave Russia until June

LONDON (AP) — The global soccer union is asking FIFA to allow foreign players based in Russia to leave their clubs permanently, although the governing body looks set to only permit a temporary suspension of their contracts.
FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer leagues — the World Leagues Forum — jointly wrote to FIFA seeking permission for Russia-based players to terminate their contracts. They have been told that players can only temporarily join another club until June 30 but must then return to Russia.