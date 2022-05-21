FRENCH OPEN: No. 1 Swiatek enters on 28-match winning streak HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer May 21, 2022
1 of8 Defending champion Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova speaks next to the cup during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Poland's Iga Swiatek has her cap adorned with an Ukrainian flag as she holds up the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets, 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at Roland Garros and was seeded No. 1 in the draw for this year’s tournament in Paris. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2019. The French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament, is scheduled to start Sunday on the red clay of Roland Garros on the outskirts of Paris. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks next to the cup during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Here's one measure of just how dominant Iga Swiatek has been as the French Open begins Sunday:
The 28-match winning streak accumulated by the new No. 1 in the WTA rankings has been surpassed by only three women since 2000 — Venus Williams (35 in 2000), Serena Williams (34 in 2013) and Justine Henin (32 in 2008), all former No. 1s, all owners of multiple Grand Slam titles.
HOWARD FENDRICH