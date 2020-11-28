FURMAN 91, SC-UPSTATE 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Zink
|28
|5-8
|2-3
|1-9
|0
|5
|12
|Hammond
|27
|2-10
|0-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|4
|White
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Aldrich
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Mozone
|29
|3-10
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Bruner
|28
|3-11
|3-3
|0-0
|4
|4
|9
|Smith
|19
|4-4
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Goodloe
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Jernigan
|9
|4-9
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|12
|Martin
|9
|2-3
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|0
|4
|Hodge
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|5-10
|11-31
|11
|25
|63
Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Jernigan 4-6, Mozone 3-7, White 1-3, Hammond 0-1, Bruner 0-2, Goodloe 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aldrich, Smith, Zink).
Turnovers: 21 (Hammond 5, White 5, Bruner 4, Aldrich 2, Zink 2, Goodloe, Martin, Smith).
Steals: 10 (Hammond 3, Bruner 2, Aldrich, Jernigan, Martin, White, Zink).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|4
|7
|Mounce
|28
|4-10
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|0
|9
|Slawson
|30
|2-5
|6-9
|0-4
|3
|2
|10
|Bothwell
|31
|7-12
|9-9
|1-3
|5
|2
|24
|Hunter
|32
|6-8
|6-6
|0-6
|4
|4
|22
|Hien
|21
|4-5
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|0
|9
|Foster
|16
|0-1
|2-4
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Pugh
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Lawrence
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|27-34
|7-38
|19
|18
|91
Percentages: FG .538, FT .794.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 4-6, Anderson 1-1, Pugh 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bothwell 1-4, Foster 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Mounce 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gurley 2, Slawson 2).
Turnovers: 19 (Gurley 6, Anderson 3, Bothwell 3, Hunter 2, Foster, Hien, Mounce, Pugh, Slawson).
Steals: 11 (Bothwell 4, Gurley 2, Slawson 2, Anderson, Hunter, Mounce).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC-Upstate
|25
|38
|—
|63
|Furman
|43
|48
|—
|91
A_250 (4,000).