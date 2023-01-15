Fairfield 56, St. Peter's 52

Cook 4-6 4-4 12, Jeanne-Rose 4-5 1-3 10, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 1-4 0-0 2, Wojcik 5-10 6-6 17, Long 2-7 3-4 9, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 14-17 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling