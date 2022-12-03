Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 55

Tut 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Cardaci 1-5 0-0 2, Dasher 6-13 1-1 15, Saddler 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 6-16 2-4 14, Young 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 2-7 0-0 6, Sow 2-3 0-1 4, Ngopot 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 3-6 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling