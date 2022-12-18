Fairfield 86, Coast Guard 45

Countryman 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Parks 3-13 0-0 9, Rooney 5-12 0-2 12, Farrell 1-1 0-0 2, Vanderwiere 2-5 0-0 4, Yagey 1-8 1-3 3, Parent 0-2 1-2 1, Herron 0-2 0-0 0, Shettles 1-4 0-1 2, Rodgers 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 16-59 3-10 41.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling