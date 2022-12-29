Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Merrimack 63

Minor 7-13 5-7 19, Bennett 5-7 4-4 15, Derring 1-5 0-0 3, McKoy 1-5 0-0 3, Reid 6-12 1-3 14, Derkack 0-1 0-0 0, Savage 0-4 0-0 0, Stinson 0-2 3-4 3, Filchner 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 22-54 13-18 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling