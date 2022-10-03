Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club

Fall Basketball Registration Open
Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.