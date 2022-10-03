Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club

Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.

Schedules are created after the player evaluations. There will be 10 regular season games, as well as a celebratory team night, including skills competitions and scrimmages, the week of November 28.

Cost is $70 if registered and paid by October 7, and $80 if registered and paid after October 7 (if there are still openings). Late registrations will only be accepted if leagues are not full.

Coaches are needed for all age groups, as well as sponsors. Sponsors receive exposure throughout the season on the team shirt, through team e-updates, status reports, and photos as well as special thanks on the Club’s social media channels. Forms for both sponsors and volunteers can be found on the Club’s website at www.BGC-LNV.org/sports/basketball. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit https://bgc-lnv.org.