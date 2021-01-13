Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:12 p.m.
1 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty reacts from his perch to a Flyers goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart watches as the puck flies away from him during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, right, scores a goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, center, celebrates his goal on Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry, left, with Kevin Hayes, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Pittsburgh Penguins' Mark Jankowski, center, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart, right, for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists, Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick also scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in the first game of the NHL season.
The unconventional opener was decided when Raffl scored from the slot and beat Tristan Jarry 5:37 into the third for a 4-3 lead and the only cheers for the go-ahead goal came from Flyers fans watching at home.