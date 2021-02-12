Faulk scores twice, Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in unique series JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 11:51 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night.
The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.