Feeling sore, Coleman drops out of 200 meters at worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — What Christian Coleman really needed were a couple of days off.

A day after winning the world championship at 100 meters, the American sprinter pulled out of the 200-meter preliminaries, which were set to begin Sunday.

While waiting in the hallway for his medal ceremony to begin, Coleman told The Associated Press it was no big deal, and that he was just feeling a little sore after a long season.

He said he would be ready for the relays, which start later in the week.

Coleman won Saturday night's race in a runaway, clocking a personal-best of 9.76 seconds and beating Justin Gatlin to the line by .13 seconds — the largest margin of victory at worlds or the Olympics since 2011.

