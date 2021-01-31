Ferreira, Arriola, Lewis 2 goals each, US routs Trinidad 7-0 Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 9:27 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his first two international goals and had three assists, and Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis scored twice each to power the United States over a rusty Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in an exhibition on Sunday night.
Lewis scored his first international goal, as did Miles Robinson.