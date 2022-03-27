Ferreira, Arriola among 4 changes to US lineup vs Panama

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forward Jesús Ferreira, winger Paul Arriola, midfielder Luca de la Torre and right back Shaq Moore entered the United States' starting lineup for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Panama as coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes.

Moore, summoned from Spain on short notice, replaced DeAndre Yedlin and Arriola took over from Tim Weah. Yedlin and Arriola served one-game suspensions after getting their second yellow cards of qualifying during Thursday night's 0-0 draw at Mexico.