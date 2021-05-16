Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 10:56 p.m.
1 of12 San Diego Padres' Ivan Castillo (61) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader can't make the catch on a single hit by San Diego Padres' Austin Nola during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (2) makes a diving catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) watches the flight of his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by Jack Flaherty (22) and Harrison Bader (48) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (33) stands on the mound next to third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) before leaving the game in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 San Diego Padres relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) tags St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa (63) out as he goes into second base during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season.