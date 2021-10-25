Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US again in women's hockey

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 3:58 remaining, and Canada beat the United States 3-2 in Game 2 of the rivals’ nine-game pre-Olympic series on Monday night.
Victoria Bach also scored for Canada, which opened the series with a 3-1 win at Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday night. The Canadians, who beat the Americans for the gold medal at the world championships this summer, have now won four straight against the U.S. — their best run since a five-game streak from Dec. 3, 2017 to Feb. 15, 2018.