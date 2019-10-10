Finland's Pulkkanan leads after 1st round of Italian Open

Italy's Francesco Molinari reacts during the golf Italian Open 2019, in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Giorgio Maiozzi/ANSA via AP) Italy's Francesco Molinari reacts during the golf Italian Open 2019, in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Giorgio Maiozzi/ANSA via AP) Photo: Giorgio Maiozzi, AP Photo: Giorgio Maiozzi, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Finland's Pulkkanan leads after 1st round of Italian Open 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland matched his career-best score on the European Tour with a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead Thursday after the first round of the Italian Open.

Pulkkanen, who graduated from the European Challenge Tour last season, sunk seven birdies and didn't have any bogeys at the Olgiata Golf club.

"It's a very tough, demanding, long golf course, narrow," Pulkkanen said. "You've got to hit some shots out there. I had a nice start, 3-under after five, and that gets me going. It was nice to make a couple more on the back nine."

Rory Sabbatini, the South African-born player who began representing Slovakia this year, had an eagle on the par-5 17th and was in second place.

Five players — Kurt Kitayama, Joost Luiten, Shubhankar Sharma, Bernd Wiesberger and Justin Rose — were at 5 under.

With a $7 million purse as part of the Rolex Series, the tournament is making its return to Rome after a 17-year absence from the Italian capital.

The Rome return is part of the buildup to the 2022 Ryder Cup at the nearby Marco Simone club.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports