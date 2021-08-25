First Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 3:26 a.m.
1 of18 Australia's Paige Greco wins the Gold Medal in the Track Cycling Womens C3 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS via AP) Thomas Lovelock/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Egypt's Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou plays against Korea's Hong Kyu Park in the Men's Singles Class 6 Group E of the Table Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Bob Martin for OIS via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Algeria's Djalal Boutadjine throws the ball during a men's preliminary goal ball match against Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Daniel Brazil's De Faria Dias in action during the swimming Men's 200m Freestyle S5 heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP) Joel Marklund/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Esthefany Rodrigues, from Brazil, waves to the media after competing at Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Participants compete at Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Sevilay Ozturk, from Turkey, leaves the pool after competing at Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Participants compete at Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Cristopher Tronco, from Mexico, is assisted after competing at Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Gabriel Geraldo do Santos Araujo, from Brazil, reacts after competing at Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Jacek Zcech, from Poland, is assisted after competing at Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Veronika Medchainova, from RPC, prepares ahead of Women's 100m Backstroke - S1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
TOKYO (AP) — Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the velodrome track. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler.
It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago.