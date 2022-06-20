Fitzpatrick's victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 3:03 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, reacts after a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with his caddie after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, left, of England, and Will Zalatoris meet after Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, of England, celebrates with Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland,after Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Will Zalatoris reacts after a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Scottie Scheffler reacts after a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The unsettled future of golf was in the surest of hands over the final four tantalizing hours of the U.S. Open.
The sport, almost always at its best when major titles are at stake, went on a wild ride courtesy of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, two 20-somethings trying to win their first major titles but playing like they'd been doing this for years.