Five Shelton girls dedicate themselves to wrestling

SHELTON — Wrestling coach Bill Maloney greeted 17 candidates for the Shelton team. Fourteen were new to the program. Four of them were girls.
“It is kind of a rarity. We’ve had a girl or two come out but not in these numbers,” Maloney said. “Anala Smith is a senior who was on our team in 2020. Lillya Akande, Rachel Camiglio, Grace Marino, all sophomores, and Kiyree Michel, a senior, are new to the team,” he said. “They are here every day. They never miss a practice. They’ve bonded. They go mat to mat during tournaments rooting teammates on.”