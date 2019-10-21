https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Flames-Ducks-Sums-14549167.php
Flames-Ducks Sums
|Calgary
|0 1 1—2
|Anaheim
|0 1 0—1
First Period_None. Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (tripping), 12:48.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (Manson, H.Lindholm), 0:12. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Brodie, Gaudreau), 15:32. Penalties_Stone, CGY, (tripping), 6:10.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Tkachuk, Czarnik), 8:57. Penalties_E.Lindholm, CGY, (tripping), 10:17.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-12-6_29. Anaheim 9-10-11_30.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-3-0 (29-27).
A_15,690 (17,174). T_2:22.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Vaughan Rody.
