Skip to main content
Sports

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Nashville 1 0 0 1
Florida 0 2 0 2

First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 2 (Ellis, Josi), 4:04.

Second Period_2, Florida, Barkov 4 (Tippett, Verhaeghe), 5:58. 3, Florida, Verhaeghe 6 (Barkov, Weegar), 15:31.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 5-9-11_25. Florida 20-9-7_36.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-2-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Florida, Driedger 2-0-1 (25-24).

A_3,977 (19,250). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Jonny Murray.

More for you