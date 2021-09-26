Skip to main content
Sports

Florida 5, Nashville 4

Nashville 0 2 2 0 4
Florida 0 1 3 1 5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Fabbro, Trenin), 4:58. 2, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Richard), 11:30 (sh). 3, Florida, Vatrano 1 (Hornqvist, Kiersted), 17:24.

Third Period_4, Florida, Vatrano 2 (Hornqvist, Dalpe), 0:56. 5, Florida, Heponiemi 1 (Weegar, Connauton), 12:02. 6, Nashville, Pitlick 1 (Davies, Jeannot), 13:21 (pp). 7, Florida, Vatrano 3 (Tippett, Bennett), 14:02. 8, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Davies, Solow), 17:06.

Overtime_9, Florida, Bennett 1 (Huberdeau), 0:46.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 6-13-11-0_30. Florida 11-9-14-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 6.

Goalies_Nashville, Ingram 0-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves), Nashville, Cooley 0-0-0 (15-11). Florida, Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 (11-9), Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (19-17).

A_5,860 (19,250). T_2:29.

More for you

Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Jonny Murray.