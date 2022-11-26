Florida 77, Houston 73, OT

Merritt 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle 3-11 3-5 9, Deans 7-15 3-3 19, Rickards 2-10 6-7 10, Rimdal 2-4 0-0 5, Dut 2-3 2-2 6, Correa 8-14 6-7 24, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Wyche 1-1 0-1 2, Totals 26-61 20-27 77
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling