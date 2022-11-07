Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61

Rivers 3-7 0-0 7, Weir 3-6 1-2 8, Bishop 2-10 4-6 8, Catto 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 4-10 8-9 18, Johnston 7-14 2-2 20, Anderson 1-3 2-4 4, Largie 3-7 1-2 7, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Onu 0-0 0-0 0, Richie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling